What are Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

The past becomes the present. But how does the future come back to the past?

While leaks are everywhere and it is hard to tell what information was obtained officially, we do know quite a bit about one Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new mechanics that players will absolutely be drawn to—Paradox Pokémon.

At first, the name was viewed as a placeholder, but it appears that these Pokémon that resemble existing species are actually named after a Time Paradox. To what extent time travel of any kind plays into their appearance in modern-day Paldea is still unknown, but both versions of the game will see players encountering these oddities at various points.

If you don’t know what you are looking for, these Paradox Pokémon might seem very similar to Regional Forms or the new look-alike species that are strange Pokémon who share striking similarities to other Pokémon but are completely different—like Wigglet to Diglett. So prepare for your expedition, because you will be facing some fearsome foes from the past and future.

Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

As the term Time Paradox implies, Paradox Pokémon as we understand them are Pokémon that are viewed in a specific light and shouldn’t exist in their current form at the time they appear. In Scarlet and Violet, this means that Paradox Pokémon from both the past and future exist as their own being and has no connection to their modern counterparts.

This will play a specific role in the story of Gen Nine, as players will be following notes left behind in an old expedition log called the Scarlet or Violet Book depending on the game you are playing. These were written long ago and tell the story of a failed expedition to an uncharted area of the Paldea region and depict strange creatures with photographs and rough sketches.

Our first true look at Paradox Pokémon came in the final pre-launch trailer, as Paradox variants of what is most likely Donphan were shown. Donphan is one of a few Pokémon that looks like it will receive both a past and future Paradox variant—known as Great Tusk and Iron Treads respectively.

The naming convention likely plays on older expedition ideology, where travelers would initially name species based on their defining features. And considering Great Tusk reportedly mortally wounded at least one explorer on the expedition, it fits.

Players will encounter different Paradox Pokémon depending on the version they play, past in Scarlet and future in Violet, based on their respective themes and Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon which could very well be Paradox variants of each other as far as we know.