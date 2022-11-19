Looking at the split evolution between Gallade and Gardevoir, it is easy to see which area both Pokémon specialize in. But Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to hint that people in the future might not have that same understanding, but instead have a love for lightsabers.

Rather than having a Paradox Pokémon—species from different time periods indirectly related to Pokémon we already know—for each of Ralts’ final forms, some mad lad combined the two into a single mechanized creation.

Removing the Psychic-type from the equation, Iron Valiant is a Fairy/Fighting-type monster that can be found in Pokémon Violet. It is also one of the hardest Pokémon to find in the game because you have to go through basically the entire game and explore an uncharted area.

Where to find and catch Paradox Gallade/Gardevoir in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with most of the other Paradox Pokémon, Iron Valiant is a post-game encounter exclusive to one version of the game (in this case, Violet). This means you will need to beat the game in order to even enter the area it is found in. And it is a real pain to find at that.

Starting from Research Base One in The Great Crater, you will need to glide on Miraidon toward a waterfall on the left. Alternatively, you can start at Research Station Two and find your way there too.

From there, you will cut off your flight path just before the big drop on one of the grassless areas below before turning slightly until you see a large tree near some rocks. This is the direction you want to follow as it will place you right next to a very small gap between rocks that you need to use in order to find a path to a cavern.

Heading through the cavern, you’ll eventually be dumped into a large cave-like space covered in grass and situated near a waterfall. Iron Valiant only spawns in this area within Area Zero and is somewhat of a rare spawn too, so just be diligent and you can encounter the powerhouse.

You can find multiple, so don’t worry if you accidentally knock one out. Finding it is the only real hard part.