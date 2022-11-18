The mysteries surrounding Pokémon Eggs continue to confound players and in-game trainers alike nearly 25 years after the mechanic was introduced.

Breeding has been a crucial mechanic in the Pokémon series since its debut in Pokémon Gold and Silver. By leaving two compatible Pokémon at a Day Care, they can produce an Egg, normally containing the base form of the female species. Players are also able to use this function to get specific moves, abilities, natures, and more on a Pokémon of choice, which is particularly helpful for those who enjoy battling competitively.

Yet there is a large handful of Pokémon that cannot be bred nor produce Eggs, whether it be due to their status as rare species or for other unique reasons. Pokémon such as Legendaries, Mythicals, and Ultra Beasts fall under this category, making the only way of obtaining them via direct encounter.

While breeding returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it does so in a way that foregoes the use of a Day Care, instead being tied entirely to the Pokémon Picnic feature, though maintaining the basic rules of breeding. And like previous entries in the series, there are some Pokémon that, regardless of how long they take part in a Pokémon Picnic, will never produce an Egg.

Can you breed Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Paradox Pokémon debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as Pokémon that, while they may appear to be some prehistoric or futuristic versions of existing creatures, are completely new species yet have almost never been seen by the inhabitants of the Paldea region.

Much like the Ultra Beasts from the Alola region, these Paradox Pokémon fall under a unique classification that makes them a subset of all of the other creatures in the Pokédex. Thus, due to their rarity, they are unable to be used as breeding partners in a Pokémon Picnic and will not produce an Egg when attending one.

Therefore, the only way players can capture Paradox Pokémon for themselves—a majority of them being exclusive to the specific versions of the games—is by progressing into the later stages of their journey through Paldea. Luckily, items such as Mints and various vitamins allow players to train these Pokémon in any way they’d like, so they don’t lose much for not being able to appear in Eggs.