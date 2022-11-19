You would think a giant bat-dragon partially named for making noise would be easy to find, but Game Freak is really making players work if they want to add this ancient creature to their teams.

Salamence has always been a standout for fans in terms of both design, power, and the lore behind Bagon’s evolution line. So when the developers decided to create a Paradox Pokémon—a Pokémon not tied to the modern timeline that resembles the current species—based on it, fans were all over those details.

Taking on a much more avian appearance which might hint at Bagon’s inherent desire to fly in modern times, Roaring Moon is a Dragon/Dark-type that was likely named for its screeching and the shape of its wings by old expedition teams into Area Zero. And it is a wonder that those explorers found it at all, considering the path you have to take to its habitat.

Where to find and catch Paradox Salamence in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Roaring Moon is another post-game and version exclusive Pokémon, this time being locked to Scarlet while the normal Salamence line is obtainable in Violet.

It also shares a location with a Violet exclusive, Iron Valiant, with a convoluted path that involves gliding, a waterfall, and a very small opening that is easy to miss.

Once you beat the game and gain access to Area Zero, along with its Research Bases, head to either Research Base One or Two to start your trek. The former will involve jumping and gliding in the direction of a waterfall in the distance while the latter is more of a run down a slope.

Either way, you will end up in a clearing near the middle of The Great Crater and want to look for a big tree near some rocks. Just beyond that, there is a small split in the rockface that will let you through and lead you to a large cavern.

Following that cave will dump you into a grassy space inside with a waterfall and a number of Pokémon spawning. This is the only location Roaring Moon will appear and it appears to be a rare spawn—appearing on the ground and not in the air for some reason.