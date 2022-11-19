Where to catch Iron Thorns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve ever looked at Tyranitar and thought that it would be really cool to see Pokémon’s Godzilla become Mecha Godzilla, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have you covered.

Paradox Pokémon are completely different species out of time that share a striking resemblance to some familiar faces. And for players running through the Violet version, Iron Thorns is their primary target.

Iron Thorns is that mechanized dream realized. A Rock/Electric-type that “has similarities to a Pokémon introduced in a dubious magazine as a Tyranitar from 1 billion years into the future.” And while that definition is a bit extreme, it is still a beast that a lot of players will want to catch as early as possible.

Unfortunately, that drive won’t be able to match Iron Thorns’ Quark Drive ability, as it falls into the same traps Tyranitar did when it was introduced in Gold and Silver.

Where to find and catch Paradox Tyranitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Thorns is strictly a post-game encounter in Pokémon Violet—yes, it is a version exclusive to the opposite game you can actually catch Larvitar in.

Once you enter The Great Crater of Paldea and what is known as Area Zero, you will find Iron Thorns roaming around the mountainous slopes. It may take some time for one to spawn, but you can encounter it in multiples since it is not a static Pokémon.

Once you arrive at the first Research Base you will see one specific slope that you can walk up. Doing so will put you right where Iron Thorns spawns.

Sadly, this means you will have to find a way to trade Iron Thorns between games if you want to use it earlier than this or solely for competitive teams. And it makes it a bit harder since there are breeding restrictions on all Paradox Pokémon.