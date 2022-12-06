The best Ground-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Ground type has always been a very dependable type, defensively, since it resists damage from quite a few notable types, as well as offensive since it hits some key types for super-effective damage.

Ground-type Pokémon have also been some of the most solid designs and Pokémon in general over the course of the nine generations they’ve been released in, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only added to the roster of fantastic Ground-type Pokémon that exist in the franchise.

In this list, we will be ranking the 10 best new and returning Ground-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the basis of their design, lore, and competitive viability.

The 10 best Ground-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

10) Iron Treads

Being the future Paradox form of Donphan appearing in Pokémon Violet, Iron Treads is a fine concept, but the execution could have definitely been better.

It’s got a silly-looking digital face. The rest of its design screams futuristic and daunting, but you really can’t take the electronic face seriously. It’s a totally out-of-place design choice.

That being said, Iron Treads is still great in the competitive scene. It boasts all-around great stats, and can further boost its damage with the Booster Energy item or with Electric Terrain active, and with its amazing coverage, it can hit a lot of Pokémon, very hard.

9) Toedscruel

What? This thing’s a Ground type? But it looks exactly like a Tentacruel.

Well, that’s because Toedscruel is one of the convergent species introduced in Gen IX, which highly resemble an existing Pokémon due to adapting to the environment it survives in, but bears on biological relation to said Pokémon. Game Freak nailed making Toedscruel look almost identical to Tentacruel while giving a perfect explanation as to why it looks like it, being designed after a mushroom.

Interestingly enough, Toedscruel’s PokéDex entry says the rims of this Pokémon’s head are considered a delicacy among the people of Paldea. Um, and how exactly are they getting it from Toedscruel? You know what, let’s leave this conversation for another time.

8) Clodsire

As if Quagsire wasn’t a big enough hit among the Pokémon already, Clodsire is already being celebrated and is now a loved member of the Wooper family. Look at it, how could you not love it?

Clodsire is said to live in the depths of ponds and swamps and always makes sure to help Paldean Wooper cross waters by carrying them on its back. What a sweetheart.

Clodsire looks absolutely derpy, and cute enough to snuggle with all day. Then again, it’s probably slimy and muddy most of the time—worth it though.

7) Sandygast

Ghosts are supposed to be scary, but honestly, it seems like Sandygast is the one scared of others. Look at its mouth, it’s terrified. Seems like Sandygast forgot how to ghost.

It also has a shovel on its head, which is amazing, conceptually and visually, since it looks hilarious. If Sandygast loses its shovel, it will stick something else—like a branch—in its head for the time being until it finds a new shovel. Adorable.

6) Krookodile

One of the coolest Pokémon to release back in Gen V, Krookodile has always been a solid Pokémon all around.

Krookodile has a phenomenal design along with being a threat to reckon with in competitive VGC, especially in Season one that is currently running in Scarlet and Violet’s ranked battles. Krookodile gets access to the ability Intimidate which is invaluable in VGC, along with decent bulk and Speed and a respectable Attack stat.

It can run a Choice Scarf set to catch its opponents off guard and pick up a surprise KO or run an Assault Vest to get increased bulk to survive hits that would usually knock it out. It also has decent supportive options in Taunt, Snarl, and Rock Tomb.

5) Quagsire

Quagsire is the embodiment of derpiness. One look at it and you know that there’s not a thought running behind those eyes.

Ever since Quagsire premiered in the anime, it became a hit among the fanbase. Quagsire is a bit of an airhead and is often seen bumping its head inadvertently while swimming and just not bothering about it. Quagsire stays idle all day, and hence it never really gets hungry, and on the rare occasion it does, its hunting method is simply staying at one place in the water and leaving its mouth wide open for unaware prey to swim in.

No judgment here, Quagsire. To be honest, you’re living our dream.

4) Great Tusk

Being the past Paradox form of Donphan appearing in Pokémon Scarlet, Great Tusk is the first Paradox Pokémon you are introduced to when playing through the game, considered to almost be a myth, which makes it all the cooler.

As mentioned in The Scarlet Book, which named the creatures, Great Tusk has an incredibly savage nature as the book describes how it attacked an expedition team with its large body and tusks. It has also been theorized that Great Tusk has lived in prehistoric times and is a relic from the Dinosaur era. How could that want to make you catch one?

This Ground/Fighting dual-type also does amazingly in competitive VGC, with its phenomenal Attack stat along with its commendable Physical bulk and decent Speed that can be supported with the help of Tailwind. Its Special Defense may be a little lackluster, but you can always slap an Assault Vest on this thing and make it less afraid of dying from a single Ice Beam.

3) Ting-Lu

Being one of the four members of the Treasures of Ruin quartet introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Ting-Lu has a jarring design and backstory, but we love to see more unsettling concepts from Game Freak in contrast to the cutesy-quirky approach they’ve taken with the newer roster of Pokémon.

Just like the other Treasures of Ruin, Ting-Lu’s true form is that of the ritual vessel on its head. Legend says that the fear poured into this vessel from the humans that lived on Paldea thousands of years ago has given life to this Pokémon, its body a form it has constructed using its control over the earth, formed by dirt and rocks. Creepy stuff.

We mean, look at the vessel on its head. There’s no way that thing is light or comfortable in the slightest. Moreover, Ting-Lu is said to weigh about 1,542 pounds, and we’re sure the vast majority of that weight comes from the vessel. Its PokéDex entry says that it “slowly brings its exceedingly heavy head down upon the ground, splitting the earth open with huge fissures that run over 160 feet deep.” We have no idea how this poor guy is handling all that weight, but we’re proud.

2) Gastrodon

This sluggish little guy has reigned in the hearts of fans since it was released in Gen IV. It’s not the most badass Pokémon you’ll see, nor is it the strongest; what it is, however, is a cute little slug, and that is enough.

Don’t underestimate this thing though, as you certainly don’t want to get on its bad side. Gastrodon is known to melt its enemies and prey with its mucus before consuming them. Looks can be deceiving, eh?

Gastrodon has also historically been amazing in competitive Pokémon and has very recently won the 2022 Pokémon VGC World Championship. Yep, this bugger’s a world champion. Put some respect on its name, y’all.

1) Garchomp

Introduced back in the Generation IV games, this pseudo-Legendary has been a fan-favorite back when it was released in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl and continues to remain at the forefront of every fan’s mind when it comes to the most amazing Pokémon ever created.

Everyone who’s played the Gen IV games knows the terror of going up against Champion Cynthia’s Garchomp. It was an unprecedented battle up until that point, and Cynthia’s ace made it all the more difficult. Garchomp was also quite tough to acquire on your own on a blind playthrough, which meant this was probably the first time you came across one, and what a fate to have it on the opponent’s side of the field, setting up a Swords Dance and sweeping your team, rather than having it on your side.

And it’s not like Garchomp has lost its luster five generations later; far from it, actually. In the competitive VGC metagame, Garchomp is a staple among the majority of the teams and is a dominant force that players have to account for when building teams.

This Dragon/Ground dual-type has a phenomenal Attack stat along with an enviable Speed stat that makes it hit hard and fast. It also has very good bulk for a ‘mon that is so quick and offensive, and with Terrastalization, it can easily get rid of its debilitating weaknesses and stay on the field for much longer than its opponent wants it to.

It’s a little unfair to every other ‘mon when Garchomp is on the list because you know for sure this monster is going to be somewhere at the top. For this list, however, Garchomp swiftly steals the No. 1 spot.