Pokemon HOME’s Scarlet and Violet update may have just teased the game’s next new form

Pokémon HOME’s Version 3.0.0 update—the one that has made it compatible with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet moving forward—was released today, and it seems to have teased an entirely new form for Spidops.

Dataminer Mattyoukhana shared the news via tweet on May 30. They said the code in the update contains several renders that show Pokémon as Eggs with text. One of them is believed to be a new form for the Bug-type Pokémon introduced in Generation IX, although there was no image to show what it might look like.

Mattyoukhana has discovered a number of things in the past, including the Crown Tundra map in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC, so there’s reason to believe this new form is, in fact, true.

Some believe it’s a false alarm, though. In their view, a new form was probably in the works for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but was scrapped. To support this, they pointed towards the fact that other forms were included in the batch, including some for Tandemaus and Maushold if their gender wasn’t unknown, and Koraidon and Miraidon’s forms when in ride mode.

More optimistic fans, however, are convinced it means a new Spidops form could be coming in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, which releases in two stages starting later this year. They’re hyped for it, considering Spidops has a pretty basic design, even with the new and improved graphics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A new form would be a welcome change in the eyes of these fans, and others.

There have been rumors floating around that some Pokémon will receive weird new forms in the DLC, which might even be special Tera forms rather than new forms outright. This leak adds more substance to those claims, but it seems like it will take some hard evidence to convince the naysayers otherwise.

