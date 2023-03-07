Pokemon Violet and Scarlet DLC: All details on The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero so far

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is getting the Expansion Pass treatment, with The Pokémon Company and Game Freak set to support the game with at least two waves of DLC—along with other frequent post-launch content updates such as Tera Raid events.

As part of the Pokémon Day festivities, TPC announced a two-part DLC for the Gen IX Pokémon titles called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Much like the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, the DLC being split is both a development and content decision since each part will feature additional story content and gameplay. Whether it be new and returning Pokémon or a connected story to expand on the base game, there will be plenty to dig into in each section—without even taking into account what features will be added in the new areas.

In the lead-up to The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero released throughout 2023, here are all of the details we know about both Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2 The Indigo Disk. This includes release windows, story content, pricing, and more.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC: All details on The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will release in two parts but is included as a bundle in the same piece of DLC.

Unlike Sword and Shield’s Expansion Pass, this DLC is just called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and The Pokémon Company has confirmed that it will contain elements connecting the story of the base game to at least one part directly. This is drastically different from Gen VII’s Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra mostly being self-contained stories with loose ties back to the main story.

We also know that there will be more than 230 Pokémon from previous games being added to Scarlet and Violet through this DLC. This will allow players to catch Pokémon or bring them over from Pokémon HOME that were not available in this generation.

Related: Only 15 Pokémon will not be available on Switch after Scarlet and Violet DLC, according to leaks

For whatever version of the game you own, the DLC will cost you $34.99—which includes everything that will be added in both Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2 The Indigo Disk. Purchasing it now will also get you some new outfits to use for your trainer in-game and a Hisuian Zoroark as a gift.

Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

Image via The Pokémon Company

The first part of Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is The Teal Mask, which will have players taking part in an annual school trip as part of a collaboration with another school in the land of Kitakami.

This won’t act as another region, as far as we can tell based on the information available. It will, however, feature great mountain towers and large, natural expanses. It will also involve a festival for a local village and encounters with three Pokémon beloved by the people of the village Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

The featured Legendary Pokémon for this DLC is Ogerpon and the story seems to focus on the mysterious folklore of the local area and these new Pokémon. You can also find a full list of the returning Pokémon for The Teal Mask here.

The Teal Mask is currently set to release in “Fall 2023.” This means it could likely release at any point between August and December 2023, though it tends to mean somewhere in the October through December range depending on how strictly Nintendo is using Japan’s quarterly business calendar to label its launch windows here.

Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC

Image via The Pokémon Company

Scarlet and Violet’s second piece of DLC in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is called The Indigo Disk and will seemingly have a lot more to do with the base game’s story than the first DLC—at least at a glance. We also know a lot less about this section because it is further away.

According to TPC, players will be traveling to the sister school of their version’s Pokémon Academy in this DLC, the Blueberry Academy.

We know very little about the story of this DLC outside of the featured Legendary Pokémon being Terapagos and almost assuredly being tied to the origin of Terastallization based on hints hidden in Scarlet and Violet’s base story and the new legend’s appearance. The story here will be split into two parts but will link together by the end. You can also find a full list of the returning Pokémon for The Indigo Disk here.

As for the release window, this one is also subject to Nintendo’s labeling system when it comes to “Winter 2023.” Going on the Japanese quarterly list, this will actually be released between January and the end of March 2024, but it could be a late 2023 release depending on a number of other factors.