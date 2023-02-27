All Pokémon being added in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk in Scarlet and Violet DLC

On Pokémon Day, it was announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting new DLC known as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The DLC will come in two parts—Part I: The Teal Mask and Part II: The Indigo Disk. As one might expect, the two parts come with two different stories.

In Part I: The Teal Mask, you’ll be taken on a school trip to Kitakami, where a local festival is taking place. The story will continue in Part II: The Indigo Disk, where you’ll be an exchange student at another school. Along the way, you’ll be sure to encounter plenty of new Pokémon.

While the DLC will introduce new Pokémon to the franchise, there will also be many Pokémon added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that were previously not available in the game. According to the official Pokémon press site, over 230 Pokémon from past generations will be added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the release of the two-part DLC.

New Pokémon added in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk

New Pokémon in Part I: The Teal Mask

Ogerpon (Legendary)

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

New Pokémon in Part II: The Indigo Disk

Terapagos (Legendary)

Returning Pokémon added in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk

While the DLC is set to add over 230 Pokémon from past generations into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, only a handful of them has been officially confirmed so far.

Confirmed returning Pokémon in Part I: The Teal Mask

Feebas

Milotic

Chingling

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Yanma

Vulpix

Ninetales

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Confirmed returning Pokémon in Part II: The Indigo Disk

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Milcery

Alcremie

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Seel

Dewgong

Espurr

Exclusive Hisuian Pokémon

If you pre-order the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you’ll receive a Hisuian Zoroak as an early-purchase bonus. Prior to the DLC announcement, all Hisuian Pokémon were exclusive to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so this is a rare opportunity to get your hands on Hisuian Zoroak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.