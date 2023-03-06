Only 15 Pokémon will not be available on Switch after Scarlet and Violet DLC, according to leaks

While we still don’t have exact dates for when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is set to release, some sizable leaks have revealed information about what content might be appearing—including which Pokémon are likely to be making a return in each wave.

However, even after two full generations of Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, not every species is going to be available.

Not long after The Treasure of Area Zero DLC Expansion Pass was revealed for Game Freak’s Gen IX titles, data for a full list of Pokémon returning as part of the post-launch additional content. Just like with how Sword and Shield’s DLC brought Pokémon that weren’t featured in Gen VII’s base game onto the Switch for the first time, along with new additions, Scarlet and Violet will seemingly do the same with over 223 existing species.

After the initial leak, some names stuck out as being omitted from the data. Now, it is clear exactly 15 Pokémon are not only missing their return trip in SV’s DLC but will also be the only species not featured or obtainable in any form on the Switch—based on datamined info.

Here is the full list of Pokémon that are not making the jump, and will therefore still be unobtainable on Switch:

Snivy, Servine, and Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, and Emboar

Patrat and Watchog

Pansage and Simisage

Pansear and Simisear

Panpour and Simipour

Furfrou

Each of these Pokémon will not be added as part of the new DLC and is not available in previous games on the Switch. Ultimately, this means you won’t be able to use Pokémon HOME to transfer them into Scarlet and Violet at any point because they are not compatible with the games, as was the case with hundreds of Pokémon in Sword and Shield.

Outside of Furfrou, all of the Pokémon on this list were first introduced in Black and White as starter Pokémon or early encounters. The only exception is Oshawott, the Water stater for Gen V, which will be available thanks to its inclusion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Early speculation from fans points to these Pokémon not being included because the next games in development at Game Freak are the remakes of Gen V. Considering we got remakes of Diamond and Pearl in 2021, that projection lines up well with the production timeline leading into a post-SV DLC release window.

All of this information is based on datamined files, so there is plenty of room for things to change or differ once SV’s DLC does officially release.

So, wait for confirmation before taking any of this as fact just yet.