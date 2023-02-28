All returning Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet DLC have leaked, with a few notable names missing

Pokémon Day included all kinds of exciting announcements across the franchise, but one of the most exciting ones was that Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be getting a new DLC.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be released in two parts later this year. Part One: The Teal Mask will release in Fall 2023 with Part Two: The Indigo Disk following in Winter 2023.

In addition to each part having a new story, the official Pokémon press site also confirmed more than 230 Pokémon from past generations will be added to the Gen IX titles, too. Some individual ones have been confirmed, too.

Dataminer MattYouKhana leaked a massive list of 223 of them. Notably, it includes all of the starters Pokémon from every generation except for Gen V, leading some to believe a Pokémon Black and White remake could be in the pipeline soon.

Notably, all of the starter Pokémon from past games are here, except for Unova (minus Samurott which is already in SV). Also no Legendaries.



This list could very well be all of the returning Pokémon in DLC, but it could also change. Seems like too good a coincidence, I think. — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) February 27, 2023

In addition to the starters, the leaks also included favorites like Hitmonchan. Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, Vulpix, Ninetales, Clefairy, Clefable, Snorlax, Munchlax, and more.

MattYouKhana did say the list is tentative and subject to change, but since it coincides with the official press site’s announcement and contains a little under the 230 Pokémon mentioned in that, it sounds promising.

Fans are excited to see some of their old favorites return, and while it’s a far cry from seeing the entirety of the National PokéDex spanning more than 1,000 Pokémon added, nobody in their right mind expects any more given how many there are.