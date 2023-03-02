Special Tera forms, next-gen Nintendo Switch hinted at by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak

There could be a lot to look forward to in 2024, if the source is accurate.

Pokémon Day is in the books, and fans are dissecting the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC announcement posts for every little bit of detail that may have been hidden inside. This includes digging into threads about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero that were shared by insiders ahead of the initial reveal on Feb. 27.

In a turn of events that rarely happens, one early poster nailed almost every aspect of the Gen IX DLC reveal. Not only that, but they have returned to share more information about content that could be featured in the DLC and clarification about some hints at a new Nintendo Switch model.

In their initial post, the anonymous informant claimed to be a programmer from an outsourced company that works on Pokémon titles. This was followed by a roughly translated list of information that correctly shared the full name of the new DLC expansion, the inclusion of Paradox Suicune and Paradox Virizion along with their typings, and much more—all days before the Pokémon Presents.

Related: No, a new Switch model isn’t coming just because a Pokémon leaker said so

There was also some unclear language about a new Nintendo Switch model being released alongside the second wave of DLC for Scarlet and Violet, which multiple fans and news outlets took to mean this was a leak for the next console or a Switch Pro.

With this follow-up, the apparent programmer has clarified a few pieces of information, including that last line about a new Switch.

Screengrab via 4chan

According to tier clarifications, certain Pokémon will gain access to special Terastal forms that do more than just alter their typing with the Terastallization mechanic. This is something entirely new mechanic and some new Hexagon “element” will be displayed in the DLC too, though no additional details were shared about either “leak.”

The biggest addition to that initial post is the leaker specifically noting the Switch model they originally mentioned is a “next-gen machine” that will release alongside the second wave of DLC for Scarlet and Violet—Part 2: The Indigo Disk. This still doesn’t explain much about what this new Switch might be, but at least we don’t need to see random people misquoting that completely anonymous source, which should be taken very lightly despite the accuracy of their initial claims.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players find DLC teasers you likely missed

One element of this new post that fans should take notice of is the poster sharing that The Indigo Disk is scheduled for an early 2024 release. That lines up with the wording on the official promotional material for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which lists Part 1: The Teal Mask for a Fall 2023 release and Part 2: The Indigo Disk as coming in Winter 2023.

Winter 2023 can typically mean a release window from around November to March, since Japanese companies in the game industry have Q4 of the fiscal year running from Jan. 1 to March 31.

So seeing The Indigo Disk release in early 2024 wouldn’t be surprising—even if it could be pushed later if a new Switch model is indeed to launch alongside it.