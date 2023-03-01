Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players unearth hidden DLC teasers that you likely missed

Though the “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was only officially revealed during this week’s Pokémon Presents, players have discovered that hints for the upcoming expansions existed within the base game for months.

Twitter user Soulsilverart discovered that on the outside of the Treasure Eatery in Medali, home of the games’ Normal-type Gym and Leader Larry, the same poster of the new trio of Legendary Pokémon featured in the first DLC pack, “The Teal Mask,” is displayed. It is unclear if these posters are present in any other areas of the game, as players have yet to locate them elsewhere.

This poster depicts drawings of the faces of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, who are said to be Pokémon with deep ties to Kitakami, the destination of the player’s school trip in “The Teal Mask” expansion. While the poster has been present within Scarlet and Violet since their launch, players have since overlooked it as simply an advertisement for the Treasure Eatery’s menu, not realizing that it was, in fact, teasing what players could be expecting in the near future.

Not featured on the poster is the Legendary Pokémon seemingly described as the Teal Mask itself, Ogerpon. This mysterious Pokémon only appeared briefly in the reveal trailer for the expansions, but it holds a mask with brightly-glowing gems that it uses to hide its face. It will likely serve as the main point of the story during players’ journeys in Kitakami.

The second part of the DLC, “The Indigo Disk,” features the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos and appears to involve players learning the true history of Tera Crystals and Terastalization. Terapagos does not appear in any in-game posters, however, and was only hinted at previously within the final few pages of the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book, which players can find in their respective Academies.

The first expansion in “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” DLC pack for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, “The Teal Mask,” does not yet have a firm release date, but is expected to launch sometime this Fall.