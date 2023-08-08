Scarlet and Violet Pokémon will be appearing in Pokémon Go sooner than expected

It's almost time for the newest starter trio to arrive.

Generation Nine Pokémon are on their way to Pokémon Go sooner than what was expected and will make their debut in September.

Fan favorites from Scarlet and Violet are joining the Niantic title for the new season, with the teaser hinting that Paldea’s starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, are among those joining the title.

Nintendo announced the news as part of its Pokémon Presents feature on Aug. 8 and, while an official date is not confirmed, the current season of Pokémon Go is scheduled to end on Aug. 31.

As such, it can be expected that the debut of Paldea Pokémon in Pokémon Go will take place on Sept. 1 or soon after, though it is still to be confirmed.

No in-game models for the trio have been revealed, nor have we seen images of their evolved forms.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC finally gets a release date

While Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco are set to become the ninth generation of starters introduced into Pokémon Go, they’ve already been beaten to the punch for the first Paldea Pokémon in the game.

Roaming Form Gimmighoul has that honor, though fans had to wait until February 2023 to add it, and its evolution Gholdengo, to their collection.

It could take a long while for the full Pokédex from Scarlet and Violet to make its way into Pokémon Go, however, with a vast number of Pokémon from previous generations still yet to make their debut in the game.

Further additions are also coming to Pokémon Go, including the long-awaited debut of Passimian.

About the author