Chingling and Chimecho have finally made their Gen IX debuts thanks to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

Along with the two Psychic types came plenty of other returning Pokémon to fill your new Kitakami Pokédex up with, including Snorlax and Milotic. And if you want to eventually complete the new Pokédex, you’ll be busy catching and evolving tons of Pokémon.

For many of these returning Pokémon, their evolutions have special requirements that go beyond the traditional level-up method. This is also the case for Chingling and Chimecho. If you aren’t aware of how the little bell Pokémon evolves, you might never get your Chimecho.

How to evolve Chingling into Chimecho in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Chingling can be found in either rocky or grassy areas in Kitakami, but one of the best places to find them is along Infernal Pass. Once you have a Chingling in your possession, you must increase its friendship before it can evolve.

To increase Chingling’s friendship quickly, there are a few things you can do. The first would be to catch it in a Luxury Ball, which naturally helps Pokémon become friendlier faster.

At the same time, look for a Soothe Bell and let Chingling hold onto it to further boost how much friendship it gains.

Also, check your bag for any berries that increase friendship. This includes the Pomeg Berry, Kelpsy Berry, Qualot Berry, Hondew Berry, Grepa Berry, and Tamato Berry. If you’re okay with your Chingling losing some of its EVs, feed it some of these berries until its friendship is high enough to trigger an evolution.

You’ll know when it’s high enough if your Chingling evolves after leveling up at night. If not, feed it more berries or battle with it until the evolution triggers.

