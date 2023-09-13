How to get Soothe Bell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Soothe Bell stands out as a unique Held Item. When a Pokémon holds onto this special bell, it gains double the friendship points after participating in battles. Not only does this boost in friendship strengthen the bond between the Pokémon and its trainer, but it also plays a pivotal role in the evolution of certain Pokémon.

For some species, increasing friendship to a certain level is essential for them to evolve. You can check what level it’s at by speaking to an NPC with a Marill at the center of Cascarrafa.

By using the Soothe Bell, players can speed up the process, ensuring their Pokémon not only grow stronger but also reach their full evolutionary potential faster. And the good news is it’s also relatively easy to obtain—as long as you know where to look.

Where to find Soothe Bell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Soothe Bell is available for purchase at Delibird Presents, located in Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Mesagoza. Priced at 5,000 dollars, this valuable item is always in stock, no matter where you are in the story.

The store front of Delibird Presents. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After securing the Soothe Bell, all you need to do is hand it over to your chosen Pokémon. You’ll notice their friendship levels with you skyrocketing in no time. Just make sure the Pokémon holding it is actively participating in battles, otherwise, it won’t have any effect.

I’ve used it to evolve Eevee into Esepon, Umbreon, and Sylveon, Chancey into Blissey, Igglybuff into Jigglypuff, Azurill into Marill, Riolu into Lucario, Snom into Frosmoth, and more. While some needed extra steps like evolving at certain times, the Soothe Bell was key in each transformation. So, head over to Delibird Presents and grab loads.

