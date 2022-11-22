All Eeveelution methods in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest adventures from Game Freak, marking the beginning of the ninth generation of Pokémon. But while there are many new species in Paldea, a number of classic Pokémon have also made their return. One of these Pokémon is Eevee, known for being one of the most versatile with several evolution forms.

Because of this, players can have a full party of Eevee evolutions that cover the bases of type weaknesses in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the Eevee evolution methods in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As with each Pokémon game, there are a number of ways that you can evolve your Eevee into one of its several forms. Many of these forms will require that you have a special evolution item or meet special requirements.

All of the Eevee forms and how to evolve them include:

Espeon – Evolves past level 25 during the day with high friendship

– Evolves past level 25 during the day with high friendship Sylveon – Evolves past level 25 with Eevee needing to know one Fairy-type move

– Evolves past level 25 with Eevee needing to know one Fairy-type move Jolteon – Use a Thunder Stone

– Use a Thunder Stone Vaporeon – Use a Water Stone

– Use a Water Stone Glaceon – Use an Ice Stone

– Use an Ice Stone Flareon – Use a Fire Stone

– Use a Fire Stone Umbreon – Evolves past level 25 at night with high friendship

– Evolves past level 25 at night with high friendship Leafeon – Use a Grass Stone

Luckily, you can get a Thunder Stone, a Water Stone, and a Fire Stone in the Delibird Presents stores around the map, including two in Mesagoza. But you’ll likely need a few gym badges before you can buy them. You can find Ice Stones on the Glaseado mountain but there is no specific place where they’ll spawn.

To raise your Eevee’s friendship, you’ll need to spend time with it and try to keep it from fainting while in battle. In Scarlet and Violet, you can let it out of the Poké Ball in the Let’s Go mode, allowing it to walk around and auto-battle other Pokémon. Once you’ve done that, make sure that you’re only leveling it past 25 during the day or at night, depending on which evolution you want.

To get a Sylveon, you won’t need to teach Eevee any new moves. The Pokémon will learn Baby-Doll Eyes at level 15, which just means you need to keep that move until level 25. After that, it should evolve into a Fairy-type Pokémon.

If you need to find more Eevee to finish your Pokédex, look in Northwest Medali, West Cortondo, and the route near the Pokémon League. That’s all you need to know about how to evolve Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.