All Delibird Presents locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Certain items that are useful in battles have been particularly difficult for players to obtain throughout the Pokémon series, often requiring players to grind specific currency known as Battle Points (BP) to purchase them. But with BP gone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is now much easier to get a hold of these items.

In the Paldea region, a chain of stores known as Delibird Presents provides players with a myriad of helpful items, including those that are particularly useful in competitive battles. Each of the chains has a stock of battle items, general goods, Poké Balls, and phone cases, of which battle items and phone cases differ between the branches.

The inventory of general goods and Poké Balls available to players will grow as they continue to progress through the game’s various stories, much like the inventory of all Poké Marts. Players will be able to purchase the items at any Delibird Presents with either Pokécoins or League Points (LP), but certain items can set players back tens of thousands of their currency of choice.

Where to find Delibird Presents in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The first Delibird Presents that players will come across is in Mesagoza, almost directly in front of the southernmost entrance that players will use when they first access the city. Here, players can buy basic battle items such as a Charcoal, Mystic Water, or Miracle Seed, which can empower the attacks of their starter Pokémon. This store also sells the new Ability Shield item, which prevents the holder’s Ability from being changed in battle by any means.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In Levincia, home of the Electric-type Gym, the Delibird Presents store is located on the same street as the northernmost Pokémon Center. The battle items sold here consist of powerful items such as the Scope Lens and Wide Lens, as well as the new items Loaded Dice and Covert Cloak. It also sells special phone cases featuring Pokémon like Swablu, Combee, and Applin.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Casscarafa is the final city in the Paldea region with a Delibird Presents and one that players looking for rare items do not want to miss. Players wanting to reach the store should head to the Pokémon Center near the Asado Desert, then toward the elevator on the left of the city from the battle arena. At this Delibird Presents, players can purchase more type-boosting items, as well as phone cases for each of the 18 types.