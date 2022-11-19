How to check friendship in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon are emotional creatures. Unless they’re Charizard from the anime, they’ll try to perform their duties no matter the circumstances, but they can show more initiative and become stronger if you also become friends with them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reintroduced the Friendship mechanic, and players will need to work on those friendship levels before they can start evolving their favorite Pokémon. While one might expect to check friendship levels through an in-game menu item, the process requires some light traveling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players will need to visit an NPC and talk to them so they can check where they stand with the members of their Pokédex.

Friendship checker location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The friendship checker is located at the center of Cascarrafa in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you haven’t been to Cascarrafa yet, it’s west of Paldea. At this location, players will also be able to encounter the Water-type Gym Leader.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Once you make it to Cascarrafa, head toward the town’s center, and the friendship checker NPC and her trusty Marill will be waiting for you next to a fountain.

You’ll need to start a dialogue with the friendship checker before you can check the latest statuses between yourself and your Pokémon.

How to increase your friendship levels in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve just discovered that you’re about to level up your friendship tier with a Pokémon via the friendship checker, you’ll naturally want to get that done as soon as possible. There are a few easy ways to increase your friendship level with Pokémon, but they’ll require some time commitment.