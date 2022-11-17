A number of fan-favorite Pokémon species are returning to accompany players on their journeys throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One of these species—to no one’s surprise—is the Evolution Pokémon, Eevee.

Eevee offers a vast diversity of options for players looking to cover all their bases when planning their teams. Need something to battle your way through a Flying-type gym? Evolve your Eevee into either Glaceon or Jolteon. Heading into a cave and need something to take on those pesky Rock types? Vaporeon or Leafeon have you covered.

As one of the mascots for the Pokémon franchise, Eevee will likely be highly sought after as fans kick off their newest Pokémon adventure. Those looking to add Eevee to their team early in the game will need to know what locations to make a beeline for before they’ll be able to catch the Fox-like critter.

All Eevee locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee can be found in a number of places around Paldea, but the earliest location players will be able to catch the Normal type is around urban areas. If you want to hold off on adding Eevee to your team, no worries. You’ll have a couple of other options to do so later on in your travels around the region, and fast travel makes it easy to backtrack if you change your mind.

Screengrab via Nintendo

This means, if you are lucky, you can encounter Eevee on the outskirts of most bigger cities and towns alongside other Pokémon who may be popular pets, such as Fidough or early-game staples like Fletchling.