How to raise friendship level fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Friendship levels have been an integral part of the Pokémon franchise for several generations now. And for some Pokémon, they’re still necessary to trigger an evolution.

Though friendship levels have been a part of several Pokémon titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are likely many players’ introduction to the mechanic. If you have a Pokémon that requires a friendship level threshold to be met to evolve it, these are the ways in which you can expedite the process.

Increasing friendship levels fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Friendship in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet measures how close you are to your respective Pokémon. The quickest and most surefire way to level up your Pokémon’s friendship is to use them in battles against fellow trainers and wild Pokémon. By using them in battles, and importantly keeping them safe by using healing items, the quicker your friendship with that Pokémon will level up.

As there are items that will increase health, stats, and other beneficial measures, there are also select items that can grow friendship between trainer and holder. If you are looking to speed up the friendship process, purchase the Soothe Bell from a Delibird Presents shop anywhere in Paldea. Giving the Soothe Bell to your chosen Pokémon to hold will drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to reach the maximum friendship level.

Related: All Delibird Presents locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Other activities, such as walking your Pokémon outside of their Poké Ball, will also go a long way in building friendship. To check your friendship level progress, you will need to go to a specific NPC in Cascarrafa. This NPC can be found to the left of the city’s large fountain, standing next to a Marill. After interacting with the NPC, they will tell you your current standing with your given Pokémon.