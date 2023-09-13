How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Pokémon designs have been evolving for years and one of the best examples is Generation VIII’s Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon, Applin. Well, now with the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, this strange creature is getting a new evolution.

In the past, you had two options to evolve Applin. These were Flapple and Appletun. Now, this apple-inspired creature is getting a third one, and it’s the sweetest yet; Dipplin is the next addition to Applin’s evolution chain, and as the name might suggest, it looks like a tasty toffee-dipped apple.

The tricky part to getting this delicacy is going to be evolving your Applin. When I first started playing The Teal Mask DLC finding this Pokémon was one of my main objectives and I expect many other trainers will feel the same. As you’d expect with so many evolution options, the process isn’t as simple as just leveling your Pokémon.

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin

To evolve Applin into its new evolution Dipplin you’ll need one item, the Syrupy Apple. Fortunately, like Dipplin, this item can be found in the new Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask.

You will find Syrupy Apples for sale at a stand on a farm at the Mossfell Confluence on the bottom right of the map.

Once you have the item, simply choose it from your inventory, select use, and click Applin from your party. It’s that simple! You should now see the evolution screen take place and at its conclusion, you now have your new Dipplin.

This is the only method we have found in the game to get Dipplin. Unlike its pre-evolution, it doesn’t seem that The Teal Mask’s Kitakami island has anywhere to catch the newcomer in the wild.

Can Dipplin evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Right now, it doesn’t appear that there is any evolution for Dipplin. While data miners felt that there would be one, given the space for a new Pokémon within the files, nothing concrete has been uncovered. We’ll just have to wait and see if any more evolutions are added in further DLC for Scarlet and Violet.

