How to catch Cleffa and Clefairy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet welcomed a number of returning species from previous generations with the release of its first DLC, The Teal Mask. Among these familiar faces are Cleffa and Clefairy, two Fairy types who’ve made it to Kitakami Island all the way from Kanto.

If you’re looking to complete the Kitakami Island Pokédex, you’ll need to first find and catch either Cleffa or Clefable.

Where to find Cleffa and Clefairy in The Teal Mask

Longtime Pokémon trainers know these Fairy Pokémon love to hang around mountains. In The Teal Mask, players can find Cleffa and Clefairy around Oni Mountain, as shown in the image below. Both Pokémon can be found in the same areas. According to their Pokédex entries, Cleffa and Clefairy prefer to live in caves and are more active at night.

Clefairy likes dark places. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While I was able to find Clefairy walking around the mountain’s cliffsides, I also found it in the cave inside the mountain where you can find Feebas and Carbink. To enter this cave, you need to reach the Crystal Pool at the top of the mountain. Near the southeast side of this area, you’ll find a small cave. Enter this cave, and drop all the way down to the bottom into a pool of water. On a nearby bank, you’ll find the Fairy-type species walking around, along with Ekans, Salandit, Noibat, and a few other cave-dwelling species.

If you’re still having trouble finding the cave, watch our video below to see exactly where you need to go.

The cave is easy to overlook. Video by Dot Esports

How to catch Cleffa and Clefairy in The Teal Mask

Once you’ve found your Cleffa or Clefairy, all you’ll need to do is lower its health and throw a Poké Ball at it. Since they’re both Fairy types, you can use Poison or Steel attacks to easily reduce their health. I recommend using either a Luxury Ball (if you’re catching Cleffa and want to evolve it) or a Moon Ball if you have one.

Evolving Cleffa and Clefairy, explained

Unless you’re wanting to keep a baby Pokémon on your team forever, you’ll likely want to evolve your Cleffa and Clefairy at some point. And there’s good news for longtime trainers: The mechanics for evolving both Pokémon have returned in The Teal Mask.

How to evolve Cleffa in The Teal Mask

To evolve Cleffa, you need to have a high Friendship stat with the Pokémon and then level it up. You can increase Friendship with a Pokémon through the following methods:

Catching the Pokémon with a Luxury Ball

Battling with the Pokémon

Making Sandwiches in the Picnic mode

Giving the Pokémon the Soothe Bell item to hold

Walking with the Pokémon in Let’s Go mode

If you want to check your Friendship level with a Pokémon, you’ll need to fly back to Paldea and head to Cascarrafa to find the Friendship Checker NPC.

How to evolve Clefairy in The Teal Mask

To evolve Clefairy into Clefable, all you need to do is give your Clefairy a Moon Stone. I found a Moon Stone on the ground after picking up a glittering item around Oni Mountain. It’s a rare find, but if you keep picking up all the items you see, you will eventually find one of these evolutionary stones.

