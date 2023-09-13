Where to find and catch Feebas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Over 100 additional Pokémon have joined Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask DLC, which includes the return of Feebas and its evolution Milotic.

While Feebas is a relatively weak Pokémon, Milotic is a powerful addition to any team and the evolution line is similar to what fans immediately got accustomed to in Generation I with Magikarp and Gyarados.

While Magikarp is one of the most common Pokémon in any game it features in, the same cannot be said for Feebas—who is a rare spawn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC and requires some work to find.

How to find and catch Feebas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Feebas can only be found in one location. Screenshot by Dot Esport

To find and catch a Feebas, you’ll need to head to the Crystal Pool at the summit of Oni Mountain, which can be found in the middle of the Kitakami region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

The area has two Tera Raid Den locations. Find the one nearest to the water, at a lower level, and find the cave entrance nearby. You’ll tumble down quite a way before reaching a room that has a member of the Ogre clan.

There’s only one exit to this room, which again results in a big fall, and you’ll land in some water. The most common spawn in the water is Barboach but you can also find Whiscash, as well as the all-important Feebas you’ve been looking for.

You can command your lead Pokémon to defeat any wild Pokémon that you don’t want to catch to make room for more spawns, though you need to be careful not to inadvertently defeat a Feebas.

If you’re having trouble finding a Feebas, the better option may be to try and find a Feebas Tera Raid or a Milotic Tera Raid. If you find the latter, you’ll then need to breed the Milotic with a Ditto to get a Feebas.

Tera Raids are located across the Kirikami map, though again you will have to rely on luck to come across one. Thankfully, you can always join up with other players online to locate a Milotic or Feebas raid faster.

