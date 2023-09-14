How to find and catch Carbink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Carbink, the Rock and Fairy-type Kalos native, has made an appearance in the current generation of Pokémon games with Scarlet and Violet’s new The Teal Mask DLC. But this little diamond in the rough is a tough one to find, and you’ll have to do a bit of searching to locate it.

Here’s where you can find Carbink in Pokémon‘s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to find Carbink in The Teal Mask? All Carbink locations

Carbink only appears in one location on Kitakami Island, as shown in our screenshot below. To find Carbink, head to Oni Mountain in the middle of the map. You’ll need to climb all the way to the top, to a place called the Crystal Pool.

Carbink appears primarily in one location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Crystal Pool will be a small cave that’s easy to overlook. Enter this cave, but don’t just jump in. There will be a drop-off almost immediately after the cave’s entrance. As soon as you enter the cave, begin flying with Koraidon or Moraidon by hitting the “B” button in the air. Float down the cavern, like in our video below, and you’ll see jut-outs in the wall. One of these will be a tunnel.

It’s here in this tunnel where Carbink spawns the most frequently. I found several Carbink in this cave, which allowed me to catch multiples of the species so I could pick the one with the best nature. You can also find Carbink at the bottom of the cave, where you can find Feebas and Clefairy. The Rock and Fairy type doesn’t spawn as frequently here, though, so it might increase your chances of finding it if you head to the tunnel instead.

The cave where Carbink can be found is easy to overlook. Video by Dot Esports

How to catch Carbink in The Teal Mask

Once you’ve found Carbink, you’ll need to catch it. Luckily for experienced trainers, you won’t need to do anything special to catch this Pokémon in The Teal Mask; simply whittle its health down and chuck a Poké Ball at the creature to add it your team. You can also apply a Status Effect, like Paralysis or Sleep, or throw an Ultra Ball to increase your chances of catching it.

