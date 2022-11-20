How to breed Pokémon and get Eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every time a new Pokémon game comes around, one thing is always constant, and that is the existence of breeding Pokémon. In Scarlet and Violet, the method has changed a little bit, but it won’t affect the outcome too much.

Most who have been experimenting with breeding have lamented that the method in the game is easier and faster than it has been in the past. But it does bring with it a new mechanic that has never been seen before, and because it is so different, some trainers might not like all of the changes.

How to get Eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gone are the days of Daycare-like places to leave Pokémon to breed. The process seems to be much easier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, players can breed Pokémon in Picnics. Players can leave any two Pokémon in the same Egg group in their Picnics and there is a chance it will breed and spawn an Egg.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

No steps are required for an Egg to spawn; players can simply idle anywhere in the game and it will produce eggs while you’re waiting. If you’re looking to Shiny hunt via breeding, make sure you find yourself a Ditto, and trade it for a Ditto with a region different from your own to increase your Shiny odds.

How to increase Egg Power for breeding in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Another new part of breeding Pokémon and probably the most complicated breeding mechanic is sandwiches. You’ll need to make sandwiches to increase the chance of eggs spawning, which means you will need certain ingredients to make them.

Gather up bananas, butter, and peanut butter from the shops in Mesagoza. Two shops you can buy the ingredients from, the Artisan Bakery and Sure Cans, are on the western side of Mesagoza.

Image via The Pokémon Company

When you set up your Picnic and choose to make a Sandwich, search for the Great Peanut Butter Sandwich. This will give you Egg Power Level Two. Egg Power determines how quickly players will find Eggs during a Picnic. Each Great Peanut Butter Sandwich lasts for 30 minutes.

You can also simply buy the Egg Power Level Two dish from Alfornada at the restaurant in town if you wanted to spend money instead of taking the time to make each Sandwich.

How breeding multiple Pokémon works during a Picnic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The nice part about this new method is that you aren’t limited to breeding just one Pokémon at a time. You could leave as many Pokémon in the Picnic with a Ditto as you’d like, and all of those Pokémon will have the chance to spawn an Egg in the basket on the ground near the table.

Image via The Pokémon Company

When you pick up Eggs, they won’t go into your inventory, they’ll go into your boxes. Simply pull them out and start running around to hatch them. If you have a Pokémon with the Flame Body ability, that will help you hatch Eggs faster.

Up to 10 Eggs can stack in the basket by the table in your Picnic, so make sure you’re checking it regularly if you’re looking to breed a massive amount of Eggs.