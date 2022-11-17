Don't be surprised when the Pokémon you encounter isn't who you thought it was.

Longtime Pokémon fans and new trainers are jumping into the world of Scarlet and Violet now that the game is live. The latest installments of the franchise are introducing several new species to the National Pokédex, but there are also species from older generations that will accompany trainers on their journeys around the Paldea region.

One returning species is the Transform Pokémon, Ditto. This odd little creature debuted with the franchise in Gen I. Ditto is most known for its ability to transform into the Pokémon it is battling, and although it’s never been a particularly strong species to add to your team, it has found its way into many trainers’ hearts for its unique ability and silly eyes.

Ditto will appear as other species in the overworld, so it might catch you by surprise when you first find it in-game. Only when you encounter it will it reveal itself as Ditto.

If you’re looking to make Ditto a beloved member of your team throughout your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to know where to find the purple blob in the Paldea region. And that is easier said than done.

All locations for Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike most other Pokémon, Ditto can appear anywhere in Paldea. Wherever you find wild Pokémon, Ditto can be there.

Once you encounter a wild Pokémon, you will automatically know if it is a Ditto because it will appear as Ditto in the battle. But you can also tell when a Ditto is nearby by checking your mini-map since it will appear as itself on the scanner.

You still won’t know which Pokémon in the immediate area is a Ditto, so you will need to encounter all of the wild Pokémon until you find it. If the battle starts and the other Pokémon doesn’t immediately appear as a Ditto, it is not the Ditto.