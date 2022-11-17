The wiggly little Pokémon that everyone has loved since the second The Pokémon Company announced it to the world is one of the first Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that players might be searching for. Although it might be easy to find, it’s a little harder to encounter.

Players will likely encounter Wiglett on the outskirts of the map on beaches, which is fitting since the Pokémon is modeled after underwater sand worms that poke their little heads out of the sand. Wiglett behaves similarly.

To encounter Wiglett, you’ll need to simply throw your Pokémon at it using SR while stealth walking behind them to initiate a battle with them. Walking up to them won’t work to initiate an encounter since they will just pop their heads back into the sand.

Wiglett is found in beachy areas in four main parts of the map. Check out the yellow highlighted areas in the image below to see where Wiglett might pop its head up. As it says in the description, it hides in the sand when spotted, meaning that you’ll have to be pretty stealthy to get an encounter with it. But it should be fairly easy to find on the beaches in Paldea.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

This Water-type Pokémon might be tricky to encounter and catch, but it also doesn’t require players to know the Surf move to capture it, and it can be found early in the game. If you didn’t choose Quaxly as your starter Pokémon, consider picking up a Wiglett to fill the Water-type need in your party.