What the actual hell is a Wiglett? Pokémon’s strangest and most phallic yet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is jigging up the Pokémon formula after a new Pokémon popped up today completely out of nowhere, with no announcement, on a weird Japanese pseudo-video link that if we didn’t know any better looks fake.

This Pokémon is Wiglett, a new Diglett-like Pokémon that is both strange to look at, and very phallic in shape—as unfortunate as that might be. Its biggest mystery, however, comes from The Pokémon Company itself, which has confirmed it is neither a regional form Pokémon nor a regional evolution. It is actually a new Pokémon type entirely. But what exactly is it?

Not a Diglett. A Wiglett

First and foremost a Wiglett is not a Diglett, nor is it a regional form of Diglett or an evolution of Diglett in the new region.

No, this Pokémon is a “brand new species” meaning, in simple terms, it is a new Pokémon that just so happens to look like a Diglett. A Diglett clone, if you will, but that looks and acts differently to what we know a Diglett can be.

Now, we’re sure you’re asking yourself the same question: “Isn’t that just what a regional form of a Diglett should be anyway?”

You are right, but The Pokémon Company said no. The best way to describe how Diglett and Wiglett differ is through evolution concept theory.

A common House Cat and a Lion are from the same Cat-like species but are different with different qualities, evolutionary cycles, etc. This is essentially what has happened with Wiglett. Wiglett, at one point in time, went a different path from what a Diglett is and branched out to become its own thing, despite having some similarities to the Diglett we know and love.

Leaks Point toward its true species

Before we dive into this section, we just want to note that everything here is based on supposed leaks of the game that have cropped up lately and will include spoilers that haven’t been announced yet (as long as they are true).

What we are talking about here is Convergent species, which was leaked back in July by a couple of Pokémon leakers who have been getting a lot right so far. They were also known for leaking a lot of Pokémon we have seen recently, including the regional Wooper form.

In short, a convergent species is a small group of Pokémon that look very similar to other Pokémon that exist but are completely unrelated to their other counterparts. These Pokémon have their own Pokédex number instead of sharing one like regional forms would, as well as different names and typing. Wiglett was one of these originally leaked, among others we will not be getting into as they have not been confirmed officially yet.