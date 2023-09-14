How to evolve Clefairy into Clefable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC The Teal Mask is here, and it introduced a new Pokédex to complete. Clefairy is one of the returning Pokémon, and trainers will need to evolve it into Clefable to finish the Pokédex.

Pokémon masters will know this Fairy type doesn’t evolve through simple leveling like most other species in the game. Instead, you’ll need to give Clefairy a specific item before it will evolve.

Here’s how you can evolve Clefairy into Clefable in Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, The Teal Mask.

Where to find Clefairy in The Teal Mask

Before you can evolve your Clefairy into Clefable, you’ll need to locate and catch the Fairy Pokémon. Clefairy can be found concentrated around Oni Mountain in addition to a few locations in the east, as shown in the map below. The Kanto species is more active at night, so if you’re still struggling to find it, wait for it to get dark before returning to your search.

Clefairy can be found most commonly around Oni Mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to evolve Clefairy into Clefable

To evolve Clefairy into Clefable in The Teal Mask, you need to find a Moon Stone and then give it to Clefairy. Here are more detailed steps to follow:

Head into your inventory by pressing “X” and selecting “Bag.”

Navigate to the Other Items menu (represented by a candy icon) by using the left Joystick.

Scroll down until you find a Moon Stone and hit “A.”

Choose “Use this item” and select Clefairy.

Head into your inventory to find the Moon Stone. Video by Dot Esports

Where to find a Moon Stone in The Teal Mask

I found a Moon Stone as a sparkling item on the ground on Oni Mountain, as shown in the video below. The items you get from these ground sparkles are randomized, though, so you may have to run around for a while before you’ll be lucky enough to find a Moon Stone. You can also reset an area’s sparkling items by leaving the area and returning to it.

I found a Moon Stone on Oni Mountain by picking up glittering items. Video by Dot Esports

If you’d prefer a different way of obtaining a Moon Stone, however, you can make the trek back to Paldea to get a Moon Stone from the Auction at Porto Marinada. What’s on offer at the Auction is still randomized from a list of items and you’ll need to fork over some of your hard-earned cash for it, so it’s not the best way to get the item compared to looking for it on the ground.

About the author