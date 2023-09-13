Where to find and catch Gligar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask  

Good news, my fellow Gliscor fans: Our favorite Flying and Ground-type species has finally arrived in this generation of Pokémon games with Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask. If you’re looking to add the Fang Scorp species to your team, you’ll need to first find its pre-evolution, Gligar, in the wild around the island of Kitakami.

Luckily for you, Gligar is fairly easy to find in The Teal Mask. There’s one caveat, however: You need to have the Scarlet version of the DLC. If you have the Violet version, you’ll need to trade with someone who owns Scarlet.

For those who own the Scarlet version, here’s where you can find Gligar.

Where is Gligar located in The Teal Mask DLC?

To catch Gligar on Kitakami Island, head towards Oni Mountain. You’ll be able to find Gligar on the northern side of the mountain in an area called the Kitakami Wilds, as shown in the map images below. In this area, you’ll also see Charjabugs, Noctowl, Ariados, and a few other species.

Gligar can be found to the northeast of Oni Mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports A number of Pokémon can be found in this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found Gligar, it’s back to the basics: You’ll need to whittle it’s health down, throw a Poké Ball, and hope you get lucky.

How to catch Gligar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

The Gligar I found was level 71, so prepare for a fight. Because it’s Flying and Ground, Water-type attacks work well against this Flyscorpion species. I brought my Noivern out to battle, since its Flying typing allows it to dodge any Ground attacks and also because it knows how to use Water Pulse, a move that’s super effective against Gligar.

Once you’ve caught the Flying and Ground type, you’ll likely be wondering how to evolve Gligar to its secondary stage, Gliscor. You’ll need to first find a Razor Fang, which you’ll receive after completing 110 entries in the Katakami Pokédex, and then give it to you Gligar to hold. From there, simply level up your Gligar at night time (between 8pm and 4am in the game time), and you’ll have your Gliscor in no time.

