Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC presents fresh challenges for players with over 100 additions to the Pokédex that need to be collected, including the return of Gliscor.

The Generation Four Ground and Flying-type was introduced as an evolution for Gliscor, who first appeared in the second generation of Pokémon, and features a unique evolution method that can require some work.

There are several steps that must be completed to evolve a Gligar into Gliscor, which we have explained below.

How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Before you even get to the evolution stage, it is worth remembering that Gligar is a Pokémon Scarlet version exclusive Pokémon and cannot be obtained in Pokémon Violet without trading.

Once you have a Gligar, you’ll then need to get hold of a Razor Fang. This evolution item is awarded for completing 110 entries in the Katakami Pokédex.

Progress your Pokédex to receive rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With a Razor Fang obtained, you now need to give it to your Gligar to hold as a held item. Then, you’ll need to level up Gligar at night time — which is classed in the game as between 8 pm and 4 am.

The quickest and easiest way to level up Gligar is to use a Rare Candy, which will immediately trigger the evolution.

If you level up Gligar when holding a Razor Fang during the day, you will not be blocked from the evolution. Instead, it will just happen whenever Gligar levels up again and it is nighttime.

