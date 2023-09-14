Where to find Aipom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Your very first decision will now matter.

Aipom Pokedex entry in Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC is bringing new Pokémon into the latest generation and one of these is the purple favorite Aipom.

This monkey Pokémon is finally getting its chance to shine again with The Teal Mask so whether you’re a completionist or just really love Aipom, you’ll need to know where to find it. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too tough to find, but there is a catch you’ll need to be aware of before you start searching.

Where to find Aipom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Aipom habitat location in Pokemon Violet
If you’re after Aipom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask then it will depend on what version of the game you have. This funky critter can be found across most of the new Kitakami island in Pokémon Violet, but is a version exclusive so you won’t be able to see it in the wild in Scarlet

Hotspots for the Normal-type Pokémon to spawn include the east coast of the map in places such as Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, and Timeless Woods. If you’re on the west coast then Wistful Fields is the place to check out.

Given it isn’t a rare spawn it shouldn’t take too long looking in these places to find the Long Tail Pokémon.

Once you catch Aipom you can easily score an extra Pokédex entry by evolving it into Ambipom. This will take a little extra effort and training to learn double hit but is well worth it if you’re attempting to finish the Pokédex and earn some sweet rewards.

For those who are playing Pokémon Scarlet, getting Aipom will come down to trading. The silver lining here is that while you can’t get Aipom in the wild, you will be able to fill that void with Gligar, which is also a version-exclusive.

