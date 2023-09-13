How to evolve Aipom into Ambipom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re playing the new part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask DLC, you’ve probably seen Aipom. This cheeky monkey Pokémon from way back in Generation II is super popular. It’s a Normal-type Pokémon, and it looks super cute.

But if you want to evolve Aipom into its bigger form, Ambipom, there’s a special trick you need to know.

Evolving Aipom into Ambipom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

To make Aipom evolve, it needs to learn a move called Double Hit. Usually, to evolve a Pokémon, you just level them up or give them a special item. But Aipom is a bit different. After it learns this move, level it up once, and bam, you’ll have an Ambipom, which is like a cooler version of Aipom.

If you catch an Aipom that already knows Double Hit, you’re in luck. Just level it up, and you’ll get Ambipom in no time. But if your Aipom doesn’t know Double Hit, it’s all good. Keep Aipom in your team and fight battles. As Aipom gets stronger and levels up, it’ll learn Double Hit eventually. This usually happens when it reaches level 32.

The scaling in The Teal Mask DLC is smart. The Pokémon you meet will be around the same level as your team, regardless of how far you’ve progressed through the main story.

So if you start it after beating the main game, you’ll probably find Aipom that’s already higher than level 32. If that’s the case, it should learn Double Hit soon if it hasn’t already. It’s just a matter of levelling it up.

So there you have it. Now you know the secret to evolving Aipom in the new DLC. Get out there, teach it Double Hit, and enjoy your awesome Ambipom.

