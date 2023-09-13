Does The Teal Mask have a level cap?

Prior to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, many players anticipated a level cap, fearing the content might be too simple for their thoroughly trained level 100 Pokémon.

This expectation stemmed from the Sword and Shield expansions, where their difficulty was based on gym badges, maxing out at level 60. Many players created level 60 Pokémon teams specifically for the DLC and expected to do the same in The Teal Mask. But is there really a level cap in this new content, or has Game Freak taken a different route?

Is there a level cap in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Yes, The Teal Mask does introduce a level cap, but it’s notably higher than previous ones.

For instance, my team consists of level 100 Pokémon, all optimized with EV training and maxed-out IVs. Initially, the Pokémon I encountered in the wild and in trainer battles seemed to hover around level 60. The first one I caught was a level 58 Poochyena, which made me think it was near the cap. But as I delved deeper into the DLC, I encountered a level 71 Polchageist.

Considering this happened pretty early on, it seems like the cap might be set at level 80, level 90, or potentially even level 100.

Does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask have level scaling?

The DLC appears to adjust levels based on your progress. For players who’ve conquered Victory Road, the DLC content starts with Pokémon around level 60. However, if you haven’t reached that point yet, you’ll encounter Pokémon with significantly lower levels. This ensures you won’t miss out on any of the new content if you haven’t made it far.

