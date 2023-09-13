How to evolve Yanma in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC not only gives us a new adventure to go on in Kitakami but also some familiar Pokémon to reunite with that weren’t initially in the Generation IX games.

For example, the Gen II Bug/Flying-type Yanma is among the many Pokémon brought over by the DLC.

Once you’re in Kitakami, you may see Yanma flying around out in the wild on Kitakami Road. If you happen to catch one of them, you might wonder how it evolves into the much stronger Yanmega. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as training it up to a certain level. Instead, you’ll need to do something very specific if you want your Yanma to evolve.

Evolving Yanma into Yanmega in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

To evolve Yanma into Yanmega, you need to teach it the move Ancient Power. Luckily, this is very easy to do if your Yanma is already at a high level.

To teach Ancient Power to Yanma, check its summary, go to its moveset, press A, and select “Remember Moves.” Look for Ancient Power on the list. If it’s not there, you’ll have to keep leveling up your Yanma until it can learn the Rock-type move. In previous generations, Yanma learns it at level 33, which is likely the case in Scarlet and Violet too.

Once Yanma can learn Ancient Power, add it to its moveset and level the Pokémon up one time. This will trigger the evolution, and you’ll finally have a strong and speedy Yanmega to add to your team.

After the evolution, it isn’t necessary to keep Ancient Power on Yanmega’s moveset unless you want it to have access to a Rock-type move. Instead, you can teach it Bug Buzz or Air Slash for more damage output.

