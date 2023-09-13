Where to find Syrupy Apples in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC brings plenty of exciting new Pokémon into the franchise, but one of the most anticipated is the new evolution for Applin, Dipplin.

Yes, we’ve got another apple-themed Pokémon and fans can’t get enough. I quickly wanted to find the solution to acquiring this new evolution when I started the DLC, so I expect many other gamers to be in the same boat.

When looking into how to evolve Applin one thing that kept coming up was the Syrupy Apple. So what is this item? Well, it’s the key to getting Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. So the next question you might be left wondering is where exactly can you get one?

Syrupy Apple location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC

Getting Syrupy Apples in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC couldn’t be easier. These useful evolution items can be purchased from a store accessible right from the beginning of The Teal Mask.

The apples are sold from a stand at a farm in Kitakami’s Mosfell Confluence. You’ll locate this on the bottom right of the map and can travel there fairly quickly from Mossui Town, the DLC’s starting location.

Once you arrive here just look for the farm. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find as this is the only building at this location. Now approach the stand and you can only purchase one thing, the Syrupy Apple.

It doesn’t appear there is any limit to the number of Syrupy Apples you can buy and for just 500 Pokédollars each, you can have a full inventory of them if you like. You’ll probably want a whole box of Applins, otherwise, they’re not going to do you much good.

