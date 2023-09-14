How to evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

It feels like a miracle right? A Pokémon game without 10,000 Geodudes popping up to spoil your day. Well, that’s all changed now as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC has bought this pest back. The good news is it comes with its much cooler evolutions.

That’s right, Geodude, Graveler, and Golem are now available to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though if you’re looking to get them all you’ll need to know the evolution path. For Geodude evolving into Graveler is simple, just level up.

Once you get to the next step acquiring Golem gets a little more tricky. This being the case, if you know what you’re doing it will only take you minutes to finish this evolution path.

How to evolve Graveler into Golem in Scarlet and Violet

Trading will evolve Graveler and Gurdurr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process to evolve Graveler into Golem is extremely simple, but it will take two players, or alternatively, two Nintendo Switch consoles with a copy of the game in each.

That’s right, to evolve Graveler you’ll need to trade it. It doesn’t matter who you trade with, but if you’re hoping to get your newly evolved Golem back we suggest trading with someone you trust, or as we alluded to before, yourself.

Outside of trading, there is no way you can get Golem so sadly you will need to call on the assistance of a friend. The alternative is to trade someone for an already evolved Golem, but that again will require you to use the trade system.

This has been the method to evolve Graveler for a very long time and will likely continue to be the same as the Pokémon appears in upcoming generations of the franchise.

