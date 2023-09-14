Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is bringing some of the most iconic Pokémon of all time to the Gen IX games including the giant and lovable Snorlax and its pre-evolution, Munchlax.

Snorlax might be the mascot of the Pokémon Sleep and a fan-favorite from the original Gen I Pokédex, but this is the first time it’s available in Scarlet and Violet.

Naturally, a lot of players are going to want to get their hands on their own Snorlax—not just because it’s cute but also because it’s a pretty powerful Normal-type Pokémon to have on your team. But before you can get your Snorlax, you’re going to have to find a Munchlax and figure out how to evolve it into the sleepy giant.

How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

In Kitakami, where The Teal Mask takes place, Munchlax can be found roaming around Wistful Fields in the lower left corner of the map along with a few other locations. Once you catch one, you’ll need to increase its friendship in order for it to evolve.

A Pokémon’s friendship level naturally increases over time as you travel and battle with it, but there are a few ways to speed up this process. If you catch Munchlax in a Luxury Ball, for example, that alone will give it a friendship boost. At the same time, let Munchlax hold onto the Soothe Bell to amplify any friendship boosts it receives. Thankfully, Soothe Bells are easy to obtain in Scarlet and Violet.

If you don’t want to do any battling with Munchlax, you can then feed it certain berries that raise friendship such as the Kelpsy Berry, Tamato Berry, and Hondew Berry. Just be aware these berries will also lower Munchlax’s EVs, if it has any.

Once Munchlax’s friendship is high enough, level it up to evolve it into Snorlax.

