How to get Munchlax in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Everyone knows and loves Snorlax but let’s not forget its baby counterpart Munchlax. Thanks to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Teal Mask, this Gen II favorite is back in the spotlight.

Yes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now giving players a way to get Munchlax without relying on Pokémon Home, and surprisingly it’s a Pokémon you can capture at any stage of your adventure in the land of Kitakami. Sadly, it won’t be that easy.

How to get Munchlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking for Munchlax there are plenty of places to check, however, we don’t expect you to find one very quickly. Munchlax is a super rare spawn in the wilds of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new The Teal Mask DLC, but it can be found in many different places.

The popular Pokémon will spawn along the majority of the land of Kitakami’s west coast and at the center of its northern border.

The problem with Munchlax being so rare is even if you check these locations you may not find one. The good news, you can increase your chances drastically with the help of sandwiches. Normal-type sandwiches are the perfect way to lure out Munchlax and give you the chance to find one more easily in these places.

Now you know where to find it, it’s time to head out and add Munchlax to your ever-growing collection of Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

