Where to find Prism Scale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Milotic is one of the best water-type Pokémon in the franchise and given how difficult it can be to find Feebas, it’s quickly become sought-after by players.

Just like other games, to get Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you need to first score yourself a Prism Scale. This rare item is required for the evolution, but if you don’t know where you’re looking you could be stuck seeking it for hours.

Where can I find the Prism Scale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Here is where you can find the Prism Scale. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two ways to get the Prism Scale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. This first one you may earn without even noticing while the other will require some searching.

A Prism Scale can be earned as a reward for adding 140 Pokémon to the Kitakami Pokédex. Like many other rare rewards, you’ll earn this as a gift and can use it straight from your item pouch.

For those who’d rather not fill their Pokédex for it, the Prism Scale can be found on the waterfront in Fellhorn Gorge. Simply travel to the far east side of the map and along the furthest cove there is a Pokéball. Inside is the Prism Scale.

How to use the Prism Scale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Once you’ve got the Prism Scale using it couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is have a Feebas in your Pokémon collection and a friend to trade with. Choose the Prism Scale from your item pouch, give it to Feebas, and trade Feebas away to a friend. This should trigger the evolution screen and that’s it, you now have Milotic!

