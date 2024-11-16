Pokémon LAIC 2025 scores and standings: Full TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE results

Featuring some of the best Pokémon players in the world, the Pokémon Latin America International Championships is taking place from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2024. Covering TCG, VGC, Pokémon Go, and UNITE matches, it’s an unmissable event for Pocket Monster fans.

Recommended Videos

Here are the full scores and standings for Pokémon LAIC 2025, including highlights and key Pokémon to watch. Please note—this is a live article, and we will update it as more results from LAIC become available over the weekend. Make sure to check back as the event unfolds.

Pokémon LAIC event format

Ogerpon features on almost all of the Pokémon LAIC 2025 promotional material and artwork. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon LAIC 2025 will showcase talent from the Trading Card Game, the VGC scene (Scarlet and Violet), Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE. Aside from the first batch of UNITE matches on Nov. 15, all of the action will be available live for fans to tune in to watch.

All four games have slightly different schedules, but each one will conclude on Nov. 17, also known as Championship Sunday. The event to bring LAIC 2025 to a close will be the VGC finals, followed by the closing ceremony.

Both TCG and VGC players will need to make their way through two days of Swiss rounds before top cut players are determined. The finals will kick off for both on Championship Sunday.

UNITE follows a different structure, with the group stage taking place on Nov. 15 and single elimination rounds following all day on Nov. 16. The UNITE finals are the first set of finals to take place on Nov. 17, starting early in the morning.

Pokémon Go also has a unique event layout. Bracket play takes place up until the second part of day two, with the finals kicking off on Championship Sunday after the UNITE finals.

Pokémon LAIC 2025 VGC live scores and standings

The VGC scene has shown up with a blend of creative picks and fan-favorite ‘mons for LAIC 2025, with Sneasler standing out as a top choice from day one.

Top eight VGC bracket

If you’re a fan of competitive Pokémon VGC, don’t miss out on the LAIC match streams. Image via The Pokémon Company

The LAIC 2025 VGC matches are still in progress, but the top eight bracket for the Masters division is available. The top eight players include:

Eric Rios

Renzo Navarro

Oliver Eskolin

Marco Silva

Alex Gómez Berna

Ashton Cox

Victor Medina

Daniel Marcelo Reynes

The first top eight match has concluded, with Marco Silva defeating Oliver Eskolin two-nil and advancing to the semifinals.

Pokémon LAIC 2025 TCG live scores and standings

The variety of decks on offer in the Masters TCG division has been intriguing to see. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Trading Card Game competition at LAIC 2025 so far has been fierce, with several interesting Pokémon like Raging Bolt, Lugia, and Terapagos making their appearance in top-quality decks.

The Swiss pairings are still in progress at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as information about which players have made it into the top eight and finals division becomes available.

It’s gearing up to be an unmissable Masters top eight, with various exceedingly talented trainers competing for the top spot.

Pokémon LAIC 2025 Go live scores and standings

The Winners bracket for Pokémon Go is currently underway, with the top eight in motion. It features some incredible players, some of which have chosen to bring some unique, meta-defying team members.

Top eight Pokémon Go bracket

LAIC has turned out to be an immense event for competitive Pokémon Go players. Image via The Pokémon Company

The full results for LAIC Pokémon Go matches are not currently available as the event is ongoing. The top eight winners bracket is in progress, and the players vying for the top spot include:

OutOfPoket

12Vitorello

STUDMUFFINS

Richie1409

Colin6ix

Ilqm

Doonebug97

MartoGalde

At the time of writing, the first top eight match has just come to a close, with 12Vitorello beating OutOfPoket two-nil and advancing to the semifinals.

Pokémon LAIC 2025 UNITE live scores and standings

If you’re a Pokémon UNITE fan, you need to tune into LAIC 2025. The teams competing in this event have all put each other to the test, and there’s still plenty of action to look forward to as the weekend unfolds.

Top eight Pokémon UNITE bracket

The LAIC UNITE competitors have put on an unbelievable performance so far. Image via The Pokémon Company

Full scores and standings for Pokémon UNITE LAIC 2025 are not available yet, but the top bracket is currently in progress. The remaining teams are:

Luminosity Gaming

The Code

DreamMax E-Sports

TeamYT

FUSION

PLAGA

Nouns Esports

Goldenrod Strikers

As the results for all four Pokémon LAIC 2025 events come in, we will update this article and provide highlights and team summaries too, so make sure to return for more info. If you’re watching on Twitch, double-check that you’ve got Twitch drops set up so you don’t miss out on the LAIC rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy