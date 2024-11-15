Full Pokémon LAIC 2025 schedule: How to watch TCG, VGC, Unite, and Go

Playing host to some of the best Pokémon players from around the world, LAIC 2025 is an unmissable event if you’re interested in the competitive scene. Taking place from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, this event will be showing the best of the best from a variety of Pokémon games.

Here’s the full schedule for the Pokémon Latin America International Championships 2025, including the event line-up for each game and where to watch it all for free.

Where to watch Pokémon LAIC 2025

LAIC 2025 is already shaping up to be an incredible competitive event. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Pokémon LAIC 2025 takes place across three days, featuring competitors from Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You can catch all the action for free by tuning into the official Pokémon Twitch channel or YouTube channel. We’ve listed each event and the times that they start based on the official schedule below so you don’t miss the chance to see your favorite players in action.

If you’re tuning in via Twitch, make sure to check out all the LAIC Twitch drops that are available this month. There are some incredible rewards on offer, including a tournament-winning Pelipper and a stunning Pikachu ex card for Pokémon TCG Live, so it’s worth taking a look at.

Pokémon Go

The best place to watch the LAIC Pokémon Go matches is on the official Pokémon Twitch channel, as there’s an interesting reward to pick up via the platform.

Nov. 15: 9am to 5:30pm BRT (6am to 2:30pm CT)

9am to 5:30pm BRT (6am to 2:30pm CT) Nov. 16: 9am to 6pm BRT (6am to 3pm CT)

9am to 6pm BRT (6am to 3pm CT) Nov. 17: 10:15am to 12:15pm BRT (7:15am to 9:15am CT)

You can grab an exclusive Timed Research Twitch drop by watching this event, so make sure to check that you’ve got your accounts linked. Check out our full breakdown of the LAIC Timed Research here.

Pokémon TCG

Just like Pokémon Go, there will be TCG goodies up for grabs during LAIC 2025, so it’s worth heading to Twitch if you play Pokémon TCG Live. The times below include all age divisions.

Nov. 15: 9:15am to 7:15pm BRT (6:15am to 4:15pm CT)

9:15am to 7:15pm BRT (6:15am to 4:15pm CT) Nov. 16: 9:15am to 7:30pm BRT (6:15am to 4:30pm CT)

9:15am to 7:30pm BRT (6:15am to 4:30pm CT) Nov. 17: 12:15pm to 3:45pm BRT (9:15am to 12:45pm CT)

One of the rewards you can pick up by watching Pokémon TCG matches is a digital copy of the striking Stellar Tera-type Pikachu ex card. It’s a heavy-hitter in the Pokémon TCG meta currently with an ability that acts as a cheat-death mechanic.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite has a slightly different schedule to the other games, as the first round of matches will not be available to watch on stream.

Nov. 15: (Group stage) 9:15am to 6pm BRT (6:15am to 3pm CT)

(Group stage) 9:15am to 6pm BRT (6:15am to 3pm CT) Nov. 16: 9am to 7pm BRT (6am to 4pm CT)

9am to 7pm BRT (6am to 4pm CT) Nov. 17: 9am to 10:15am BRT (6am to 7:15am CT)

The competition looks fierce for the Unite bracket this year, so make sure to tune in and see which team takes it home on Championship Sunday.

Pokémon VGC (Scarlet and Violet)

The Mystery Gift associated with Pokémon VGC for LAIC 2025 has already been revealed, and it’s a must-have if you enjoy running rain teams, so take a look here for more information. The times below include all age brackets for Pokémon VGC.

Nov. 15: 9:15am to 7:15pm BRT (6:15am to 4:15pm CT)

9:15am to 7:15pm BRT (6:15am to 4:15pm CT) Nov. 16: 9am to 8pm BRT (6am to 5pm CT)

9am to 8pm BRT (6am to 5pm CT) Nov. 17: 3:45pm to 7pm BRT (12:45pm to 4pm CT)

The top 12 most-used Pokémon for day one of LAIC featured heavy-hitters like Sneasler, Incineroar, and Rillaboom, along with some more unusual picks. It’s gearing up to be an impeccable competition, so head to the official Pokémon Twitch or YouTube channel to dig in.

