Pokémon LAIC 2025 Twitch drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim

Taking place in São Paulo from Nov. 15 to 17, 2024, the Latin America International Championships offer top-tier Pokémon players the chance to show off their skills and compete in everything from VGC and Go to the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

If you’re watching from home, you can get in on the action by claiming some exclusive rewards during the event. Here’s every Pokémon LAIC 2025 Twitch drop to keep an eye out for, including how to claim them and link your accounts up.

Every Pokémon LAIC 2025 Twitch drop and Mystery Gift

As with most official Pokémon events, the Twitch drops and rewards available for LAIC 2025 cover a variety of Pokémon games. You can pick up a reward for Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Pokémon Go.

As the codes are revealed via the official live stream and social media pages, we’ll keep this post updated, so make sure to check back if you miss one.

Patrick Connors’s Pelipper

One of the most important ‘mons in the VGC scene right now. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Paying homage to the incredible performance of Patrick Connors from NAIC last year, this Pelipper is a must-have for VGC players who like using weather teams. This feathered friend has exactly the same stats and traits as Patrick’s Pelipper, making it a powerhouse.

The code to redeem this Pelipper in your Scarlet and Violet game is W1DEGUARDLA1C25.

This Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift code will expire on Nov. 21, 2024, at 6pm CT, so make sure to claim it quickly if you’re a Pelipper fan.

Stellar Tera-type Pikachu ex and Surging Sparks rewards

You can pick up goodies from the newest TCG set during this event. Images via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Pokémon TCG Live players can pick up a digital copy of the stunning Stellar Tera-type Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare during LAIC 2025.

This incredible card is already doing the rounds in the community thanks to its unique Resolute Heart ability, popping up in some powerful deck lists, and it looks fantastic. To redeem this card, use the code LAIC25TOPAZBOLT.

Alongside the Pikachu ex card, players can nab other rewards like Surging Sparks booster packs and LAIC-themed accessories featuring the fan-favorite Ogerpon.

The Stellar Tera-type Pikachu ex code will be available until Nov. 25, 2024, at 5:59pm CT or while stocks last. The additional TCG Live rewards will be redeemable until Dec. 15, 2024, at 1:59am CT.

OutOfPoket’s Feraligatr

This Pokémon can cause some serious damage in Pokémon Go. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Pokémon Go players can score special Timed Research via LAIC Twitch drops, giving them an encounter with a Feraligatr inspired by OutOfPoket.

OutOfPoket’s Feraligatr was incredible to watch during NAIC 2024, and this powerful Pokémon is a must-have for any dedicated PvP fan who wants to try using it for themselves.

Check out our full breakdown of the Timed Research here, including every task. It’s a Water-type focused Timed Research, with plenty of Totodile Candy up for grabs.

How to claim Pokémon Twitch drops

To get your hands on the LAIC 2025 Twitch drops, you must have a Pokémon Trainer Club. Without this, you won’t be able to link up your Twitch account and claim the rewards.

The easiest way to link your accounts is to visit the official Pokémon rewards page here and log in to your Pokemon Trainer Club account. Then, hit the Link With Twitch option to connect the two accounts together.

You can check out claimed Twitch drops by heading to the Drops and Rewards tab on Twitch and looking in the Inventory section.

