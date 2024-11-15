Pokémon Go 2024 Pokémon NAIC’s Champion: Bonus Timed Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock it 

There’s a new exclusive Twitch drop for Pokémon Gohappening right now for those who watch the Latin America International Championships that rewards players with exclusive tasks and rewards based around one of Johto’s most popular Pokémon—Feraligatr.

It’s only available from Nov. 15 to 17 as part of Pokémon’s Twitch drop content for the event, which is also offering exclusive items in its other games like Scarlet and Violet, Go, and Unite throughout the weekend.

For Go players looking to get in on the action, though, what on earth do you need to do to get this exclusive research task, and what is it offering?

Pokémon LAIC 2025: 2024 Pokémon NAIC’s Champion: Bonus Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

How to get the Pokémon Go LAIC-exclusive Timed Research

To unlock the Pokémon Go LAIC 2025 Timed Research, you need to get a unique code from watching the event for 30 minutes while having Twitch drops enabled and connected to your Pokémon Trainer Club account.

To get this to work, you need to complete the following steps before opening the Twitch stream:

Link your account to your Twitch through the Pokémon Twitch Rewards page. Watch the Pokémon Go Twitch channel for at least 30 minutes once drops are enabled. You can’t mute the stream because it doesn’t count towards the timer. You can track your progress at any time and claim your drop code from the Twitch drops Inventory page. Redeem the code in Pokémon Go.

You should be able to put the stream in another tab while getting your 30-minute quota, but if you mute it or minimize it, it sometimes doesn’t work. To be safe, keep the stream up at all times to maximize your chances of getting the research tasks and rewards.

All 2024 Pokémon NAIC’s Champion: Bonus Timed Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock

Task 1/2

Timed Research task Timed Research reward Catch a Water-type Pokémon 10x Totodile Candy Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon 10x Totodile Candy Catch 20 Pokémon 10x Totodile Candy

Completion rewards: 2025 Stardust, 160 XP, Pokémon Encounter

Task 2/2

Timed Research task Timed Research reward Power up Pokémon 10 times 10x Totodile Candy Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League 10x Totodile Candy Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Great League 10x Totodile Candy

Completion rewards: 2025 Stardust, 160 XP, Elite Charged TM

