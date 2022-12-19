Where and when does it rain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon titles have had weather systems in place ever since Pokémon Gold and Silver released back in 1999. They cause visual changes to the environment, but have been integrated in other ways, too.

For example, the weather can turn the tide in battle by powering up moves and increasing stats, which is why some moves like Rain Dance exist for the sole purpose of changing the weather.

It can also play an important role in evolving Pokémon. Sliggoo, for example, can only evolve into Goodra from Level 50 onwards if it happens in an environment where it’s raining.

For that reason, it’s important to know where and when it rains in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet rain system, explained

First, let’s address the elephant in the room. There is no way to predict where and when rain will occur in Paldea. It happens randomly, so it’ll take a bit of patience and luck to find yourself in a storm.

That being said, there is an area that seems more prone to rain and storms than others—North Province (Area Two), particularly near the Pokémon Center and the Team Star Fighting Crew base.

If you traverse this area, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble across a storm.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s unclear why this specific area has a higher chance of rain occurring. It could be an intended feature based on climate and its geographical location, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Either way, if you’re chasing storms, that’s the place to be!