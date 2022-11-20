How to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo and Goodra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Is it a slug? Is it a bug? It doesn’t look like it, but Goomy is actually a Dragon-type Pokémon, and its evolutionary chain is often highly-valued in games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Although Goomy is common in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is super tiny, making it somewhat hard to see when players are going through the game. Because of its size, it can be pretty easy to miss it. Once you have one, evolving it into a Goodra isn’t difficult, but may take some time and persistence.

Once players have their Goomy, it might stay small and cute for a while. Goomy doesn’t evolve into Sliggoo until a whopping level 40. Because most players will grab it in the starting areas of the game, it will take some time to get it to that level in order to evolve it. Once it reaches level 40, it will evolve into Sliggoo.

How to evolve Sliggoo to Goodra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting to Goodra will be much faster, but also requires some external forces that are out of the players’ control. Sliggoo evolves into Goodra at level 50, but it must also be raining for the evolution to occur. Players can keep leveling up their Sliggoo until it starts raining, and at that point, the Pokémon will evolve, even if it’s past level 50.

Because of its looks and its strength, players will often train a Goomy into a Goodra during their playthroughs of the game, especially since there are few Dragon-type Pokémon in the game that are available so early on. It is easy to catch and train up, so many players will opt to keep this Pokémon in their parties throughout the majority of their playthrough.