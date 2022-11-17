Out of all of the Pokémon in the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Goomy is one of the teeniest, and might even be hard to see, but it also isn’t incredibly hard to find. This cute little slug Pokémon might get caught under your feet if you aren’t looking carefully.

Goomy is available in several areas in Paldea, mostly near wetlands and ponds. Players will likely come across it at some point if they are casually exploring the new map, but if you’re looking specifically for Goomy, the highlighted areas in the map below will help guide you to its location.

The biggest locations where Goomy spawns are in the lower section of the map, but there are also several locations in the upper part of the map where it will spawn, too. Players who are close to water may want to look around for it, since it tends to spawn near bodies of water.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

As far as Dragon types go, Goomy is one of the first that players might run into. It looks like it should be a Bug type, but this little blob of cuteness is actually a Dragon type. Later in the game, once Goomy is leveled up, it will take a more dragon-like appearance. Sliggoo and Goodra are really when players will start to see its form take shape into a dragon.

Players looking to add Goomy to their party shouldn’t have a hard time since it isn’t a rare spawn, and it appears in so many places that you’re likely to trip over one at some point in your exploration of Paldea.