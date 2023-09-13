How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

There are over 100 Pokémon added to the Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, including the return of Milotic.

The Generation III Water type is a favorite in the Pokémon universe and, utilizing the Tera mechanics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, could be even more powerful.

You’ll have some work to do to get your hands on Milotic, however, as there are several steps that must be completed to evolve Feebas.

Evolving Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Pokédex completion yields rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve a Feebas, you will require a specific item as well as someone to trade with, which can complicate the process of obtaining a Milotic, although it is not too difficult to do.

First, you will need to find a Prism Scale and give it to your Feebas as a held item. You will receive a Prism Scale as a reward once you have collected 140 entries in the Kitakami Pokédex.

Once you have a Feebas that is holding a Prism Scale, you need to trade it to another player to trigger the evolution. The best way of doing that is with a friend or another player also looking to evolve a Feebas in the same way.

Failing that, you can always find a player who is willing to do a touch trade who can send back the Milotic from the Feebas you sent over.

