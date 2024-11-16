One Pokémon sets the tone for this year’s VGC after stunning LAIC performance

The Pokémon Latin America International Championship (LAIC) is underway in Brazil this weekend (Nov. 15 to 17), and one Pokémon has clawed its way to the top of the VGC meta.

Recommended Videos

As the first major international event of the 2025 Pokémon season, LAIC sets the pace for the rest of the year. And so far, we’ve seen plenty of intense matches and an exciting meta led by Regulation H superstar Sneasler.

Two-time LAIC champ Ashton Cox was among the many VGC players who ran Sneasler. Image via The Pokémon Company

Sneasler is the most-used Pokémon at the event, boasting a 44.8 percent usage rate on day one and rising to 49.2 percent on day two. The strong and speedy ‘mon has been on everyone’s radar throughout Reg H, but LAIC was the first time it could truly shine on an international stage.

What makes Sneasler so dominant in Reg H is a combination of its ability to outspeed most Pokémon in the format and its signature move, Dire Claw. This unique attack not only dishes out solid damage but also has a 50 percent chance to poison, paralyze, or put the target to sleep. In other words, Sneasler’s job is to strike first with Dire Claw and inflict pesky status conditions before the opponent can move.

On top of being the only Pokémon in the game with Dire Claw, Sneasler also has access to two other important moves in VGC doubles—Fake Out and Coaching. Fake Out is great for flinching ‘mon and making them unable to move that turn, while Coaching boosts the Attack and Defense of the user’s allies. With all of these tools, Sneasler has become such a menace in a meta where there are no Legendary or Paradox Pokémon to stop it.

Aside from Sneasler, LAIC highlighted other emerging meta threats like the trendy Dragonite build with Scale Shot and Loaded Dice. Meanwhile, Ursaluna is the only shared Pokémon across the two finalists’ teams. Marco Silva’s sun team and Víctor Medina’s rain team will go head to head on Sunday for an epic weather war grand finals match to see who will be crowned the next LAIC champion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy